The National Weather Service in Cleveland is warning Portage, Summit, Medina, Trumbull and Lorain counties that high winds are expected to blow down trees and knock out power lines today.



The high wind warning remains in effect until 8 p.m.



Winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected. The National Weather Service is expecting the most severe gusts this afternoon.



Drivers of high-profile vehicles (such as semi-trucks) may find it difficult to drive today, and the National Weather Service advises against driving today.