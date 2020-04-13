CUYAHOGA FALLS — Starting on Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., city council will host virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



There will be no physical access to the meetings for members of the public or press. The council meetings will be provided via live broadcast on 96.1 WCFI FM. To submit a public comment to council, email publiccomment@cityofcf.com or mail the comment to 2310 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, Attention: Council.



Comments received at least 12 hours before the council meeting will be read into the record during the meeting. Contact the Law Department with any additional questions at lawdepartment@cityofcf.com or 330-971-8190.



Virtual council meetings will continue until further notice.