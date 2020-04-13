WOOSTER — Sean Worth gets sick easily. Several years ago, a bout of pneumonia sent him to the hospital and kept him in bed for two months.



So his parents Deana and Troy Worth are careful to guard against communicable diseases, especially during flu season because their 26-year-old son has Down syndrome and is severely immuno-compromised. But the coronavirus has forced them to be even more cautious.



Everyone in the house is washing their hands constantly and staying in as much as possible. Sean hasn’t been beyond his family’s deck in almost three weeks. And Deana wears a pair of latex gloves every time she goes to the grocery store, but still worries it will not be enough.



"Now I have to worry if I bring it to Sean," Deana said. "Whatever we get, multiply it by 10, and he gets it worse."



The coronavirus is bringing layoffs and anxiety to communities around the world, but it is hitting people with disabilities and their families especially hard. It’s not just the threat of infection that has them on edge, it’s that social distancing measures are having a disproportionate impact on themThe closures of schools and day programs are disrupting vital routines, stretching support staff to the limit; and forcing families to juggle work, other children and their new roles as full-time care providers.



The worst part, Sean said, is that he cannot go to his daily weightlifting sessions at Planet Fitness or the Pine Tree Barn, where he works in the kitchen. He said he misses the owners and his co-workers who he calls his "work family."



Tough decisions



Dave Ashley, the superintendent for both the Wayne and Ashland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, respectively, closed the Ida Sue School in Wooster and the Dale-Roy School in Ashland on March 13.



"It’s always a tough decision any time you have to close, but under the circumstances it was automatic," he said. "It was something that had to be done and had to be done immediately."



Ashley said that everyone from Ida Sue teachers to social workers to physical therapists are working together to adapt to the challenging circumstances.



Carrie Bush, the director of services and support administration for the Wayne County Board of Developmental Disabilities, who is leading the transition, said they are scrambling for staff. Many disabled people need assistance when they are at home, whether they live independently or in a group home, and with more people at home more of the time, there is an increased need for staff.



For now, the situation is under control, but Bush is not sure how long that can last.



"My opinion is that in the next couple of weeks as more and more people get sick, whether it’s staff or the individuals that we serve, I expect us to feel that crunch," she said.



Bush said that providers are supplementing staff who normally work with people at home with staff who run day programming, which is now closed. Her office is also trying to steer independently certified social workers toward agencies to help them fill in the gaps.



Nick Amster Inc., which provides support services to a dozen individuals in their homes and more in two group homes the organization operates, has been forced to do the same. Still, the organization is "stretched to the limit" in terms of staffing, its CEO Robert Patterson said.



While the closure of its workshop on March 23 freed up staff to reinforce in-home social workers, it was tough on Nick Amster’s disabled employees.



Patterson keeps in touch with the workers and said all they ask about is when they will be able to return to work.



"The hard part too is explaining to our individuals why this is happening. They don’t understand, and they’re not good at social distancing as far as that goes," he said.



State response



Jeffery Davis, the director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, has been working with Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton to respond to the crisis.



The department has already waived 30 administrative rules. The effects of these waivings includes extending providers’ certifications through May and expediting background checks, to ease the staffing shortage.



Davis said the goal is to put bureaucracy on pause so that providers can concentrate on protecting their patients from the virus.



"We’ve tried in short order to put a structure in place that eases that day to day paperwork," he said.



The state also has temporarily waived some billing authorizations so that county DD boards can access funding faster.



The department is facing a cash crunch as tax revenue has plummeted since the economy went into lockdown in mid-March. The governor announced this week that some departments may see 20% budget cuts in the near term. Davis said his department is working to reduce the impact of these cuts on providers’ operations and said that he expects no major changes through the end of the fiscal year in June.



He said his focus is on helping the close-knit disabled community through the crisis.



"It certainly is like a sort of family in some respects, so individual situations matter. They are personal to us," he said. "Whether someone gets ill or someone can’t go for a number of months to a day program, and it’s very hard on them, that means something on the individual level."



Advocates are pressuring state and local leaders to prevent discrimination against people with disabilities as the crisis worsens.



In a recent letter to the governor and Acton, Kerstin Sjoberg, the executive director of Disability Rights Ohio, lambasted medical rationing protocols in Alabama, Washington, Tennessee and New York which prioritize people without disabilities for access to care and equipment like ventilators when they become scarce.



Sjoberg said that rationing decisions must be made on an individual basis and that the state and hospitals need to consult with experts to ensure their policies do not discriminate against people with disabilities, both because it is illegal under the Americans with Disabilities Act and because it is the ethical course of action.



"Those who are more knowledgeable about the health care system itself and medical ethics need to sit down now and think through now how we’re going to make those decisions," she said. "How we’re going to make sure that stereotypes and unconscious bias against people with disabilities … is not used as a basis for decision-making in this circumstance."



The state has not yet released rationing protocol, but Davis, who has been involved in discussions, said people with disabilities in Ohio will not be "getting the short end of the stick."



Routines disrupted



A major challenge for people with disabilities is maintaining their routines, which are crucial for people with certain types of disabilities.



Every week, one of the Nick Amster group home residents takes $40 of his pay and goes out to dinner and movie. For the first time in years, that was impossible, and even though Patterson brought the $40 out to the group home last week, a movie in the living room was no match for the big screen.



The six students in Renee Ware’s elementary class at Ida Sue also had their routines upended after the school closed its doors.



"I started worrying about them the second they left the school," Ware said. "I miss them terribly."



Half of her students are severely visually impaired, and half are Amish, making a transition to online learning impossible. Instead, Ware and a team of other teachers put together thick packets of learning materials and instructions for parents about telling time, the weather and song lyrics.



Even during regularly scheduled breaks, students struggle and yearn to return to school, but Ware hopes that their progress will not be lost in the months of quarantine ahead.



"My students have blossomed in ways that I never expected them to at school," she said. "When they come back, we might have to start a little bit back, and work on some of the skills we had under our belt before this all happened."



Aaron Bernstein, the director of education for the Wayne County DD Board, said that forcing the parents of Ida Sue’s 30 students to stand in for teachers will be a demanding task, even beyond the academics.



School, work or day programs provide families of people with disabilities respite from the constant care and attention their loved ones need, Bernstein said.



"I imagine it’s a huge burden for them emotionally, physically, and financially," he said. "There is a cost to families of this change which is clearly unavoidable."



Until a few weeks ago, 35-year-old Melanie Casto, who lives in Orrville and has various cognitive and physical disabilities, worked in the kitchen at Nick Amster. Now she is at home full time, said her mother Donna Casto.



It has been difficult for Melanie to adjust to a new routine, and it has not been easy for her family either. Donna said that they have moved around schedules and enlisted other family members to help out, but they would not be able to manage if it were not for Nick Amster’s continued assistance.



"We are so thankful that Nick Amster has been providing private home visits throughout the week. This helps not only [pass] the time but keep her engaged," she said. "They are hometown heroes."