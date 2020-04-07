Hudson City Council is holding a virtual meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.



Citizens may participate by submitting comments to CouncilComments@hudson.oh.us by 4:30 p.m., or they may request to speak and offer live comment during the Public Comments portion of the meeting by emailing ClerkofCouncil@hudson.oh.us by 3:30 p.m. Details on that can be found at: https://bit.ly/2yzvvfd



The meeting will be convened via video conferencing and will be broadcast through livestreaming on both Hudson Community Television and the city’s website at www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings.Those wishing to watch the meeting live should go to that spot on the website and click the "View Event" button that will appear after 7:30 p.m.



Council is planning to vote on two proposals to assist the city’s small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. One would allow small businesses to get a partial break on their April city utility bills. The other would allow residents to get a discount on their city utility bills if they spend a certain amount of money at small businesses in the city. Both residential and commercial customers would have to be receiving at least one utility service from the city (electric, water, broadband) to receive the proposed benefits.