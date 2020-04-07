Weather



Tuesday: Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. High of 68, low of 57.



Wednesday: Thunderstorms possible. High of 70, low of 47.



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry



Distribution for Friday, April 10, will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Christ's Lutheran Church, located at 1101 Steubenville Ave. Everyone must bring identification. Baby food is available.



All distributions that were scheduled at Center United Methodist Church have been moved to Christ’s Lutheran Church until further notice.



Women of Achievement



The 2020 Women of Achievement event has a new date of Wednesday, Oct. 7.Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 6 p.m.



If you have any questions about Women of Achievement, you may contact Co-Chair Holly Voltz (Ohio University) at 740-588-1547 or voltz@ohio.edu or Co-Chair Brenda Elswick (Zane State College) at 740-588-1206 or belswick@zanestate.edu.



OMEGA meeting



The OMEGA Annual Membership Meeting will take place April 21, at noon, online via Zoom. Ohio Oil and Gas Association Director of Public Relations, Mike Chadsey will serve as the featured speaker. Contact Kennedy Webb at kwebb@omegadistrict.org or Kevin Buettner at kevinb@omegadistrict.org for more information.



PPE Shortage



Throughout the state of Ohio, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) , which is critically essential for medical care professionals and first responders. PPE includes protective masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns. The Guernsey County Emergency Management (EMA) is asking area dental offices, veterinarian offices, restaurants and other food service businesses and contractors to donate any surplus PPE they may have on-hand. The drop-off location is Guernsey County Administration Building, on Wheeling Avenue. Donations are accepted noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 740-432-9292 for more information.



Thought of the day



Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.



Joshua 1:9