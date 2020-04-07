BALTIMORE, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic is a case of deja vu in a sense for Kevin Fleming.

Fleming, a native of Baltimore in Fairfield County, was on the front lines of the Ebola outbreak in Africa from 2014 to 2017 when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said about 16,000 people died in western Africa of the disease.

The Liberty Union graduate spent four months as executive director of Last Mile Health fighting the disease in Liberia. That organization sought to build a better health-care system for the country.

Fleming then worked for the Peace Corps in Liberia as its country director. He currently works in Washington, D.C., for the Peace Corps as its chief of operations for the Africa region.

>> This story is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. You can find more stories on coronavirus here. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Columbus Dispatch at subscribe.dispatch.com.

Now as the coronavirus ravages the United States, he talked about some of the similarities between the two outbreaks.

"The first is there is a period of uncertainty," he said. "At the beginning of Ebola and at the beginning of coronavirus there was a period of uncertainty in that everyone from health experts to the general population didn't know a lot about the virus. They didn't know really how it started, how it spread. We didn't have vaccinations and we didn't have treatments."

Fleming said the next similarity is that people start helping each other in dealing with the pandemic.

"We see it all over the world where people do acts of kindness because they just see others suffering," he said. "And at the same time, health professionals start diving into it."

Fleming said the third similarity between the two pandemics is that experts start to figure out what's happening.

"The health experts needed to find that common denominator," he said. "Like how many actually are infected by the virus? And with Ebola that was an issue. And now the coronavirus, you hear on the news that's what the experts are trying to figure out."

Much like Ebola, Fleming said, experts are trying to educate the public on how to curtail the spread of the virus. He said the public in Africa practiced social distancing and going into quarantine with Ebola like people are now doing with coronavirus.

"That is something that people can grab hold of," Fleming said.

But he said people, including the elderly, those with mental health issues or addiction issues, should make a list of contacts of where they can find help should they need it.

Leadership from people like Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is critical in getting through the pandemic, Fleming said, much like leadership in Africa took over during the Ebola crisis. On the national level, he said, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House COVID-19 task force are also showing leadership.

"Dr. Acton is leading with this quiet dignity," he said. "And this reassurance of ’here are the facts and here is what you can do.’ When that happened during Ebola, people started changing their behavior, and that's what's starting to happen now."

Fleming said the change in behavior came after people started trusting their leaders. He said the change brings hope to people that the government has a plan to deal with the problem.

"Hope and a plan gets people through a quarantine where you have to be in your apartment," Fleming said. "And that comes from our leaders like local health departments, doctors, nurses and elected officials."

From an economic stand point, he said, Ebola changed the landscape and slowed things down in Africa. But he said the Liberian economy recovered and the American economy should do the same.

Fleming also said that, based on what local and national health experts say and from viewing trends, he thinks the infections will probably level off here, leaving the country better prepared to handle future pandemics.

"My experience with Ebola, where it brought a country to its knees, they rose up stronger and more prepared for the future," he said. "And I think the United States will as well."