The R.B. Chamberlin’s eighth-grade’s Washington D.C. trip scheduled for May 20 through 22 has been rescheduled for Oct. 6 through 8, said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.



"The rescheduling of this trip took some effort as we first had to be certain that the hotel in D.C. and the transportation company could accommodate us," said Powers. "Once we knew that the dates worked, we coordinated between RBC and Twinsburg High School, as the students will be freshmen at the time of the trip. I am sincerely grateful to Mr. Jim Ries, Mr. Ed Lipnos, Mr. Chad Welker, Dr. Laura Hebert, and Mr. Brian Fantone along with the staff from RBC who helped to work through the details. Just as we are committed to our Class of 2020 celebrating Prom and Commencement, we are equally as committed to ensuring, to the best of our ability, that our students have the opportunities they were counting on to experience overnight travel with their classmates."



Efforts to reschedule the sixth-grade Camp Fitch and fifth-grade Greenfield Village Trips continue, Powers said.



"If all goes well, I hope to have an update for you regarding these trips by the middle of next week," Powers said. "Again, this is taking some time with a great deal of coordination. Thanks in advance, to our George G. Dodge Intermediate School families, for your understanding."



The coming week is shortened due to the extended spring holiday weekend, which runs April 10 through 14, Powers said. April 15 which is #RESET Day, so teachers will post activities for independent work that day.



Last Tuesday, the district delivered 1,240 meals to eligible children in the TCSD COVID-19 Meal Drop Program, Powers said.



"I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our Food Services and Transportation staff members who are preparing and delivering the meals," Powers said.



If a child has not been registered, and he/she is eligible for the Federal Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program, they can be registered at https://forms.gle/NJNpTXCmJ2X93r3y6. The form will reopen April 7 through April 8th at 4 p.m. for the next delivery April 14. Applications should be submitted online or dropped off in the mail slot at the Board of Education Office. Families whose financial situation has changed, they can apply for the Federal Meal Program by visiting this link: http://www.twinsburg.k12.oh.us/Downloads/Free%20and%20Reduced%20Meal%20Application %20with%20Waiver%20-%20Twinsburg.pdf. Applications are due by 4 p.m April 8th. E-mail Food Services Supervisor Mark Bindus at mbindus@twinsburgcsd.org.



The district’s next Meal Drop, for which applications are now closed, is scheduled for April 7.



Report cards available online



Powers added that report cards for the third grading period will be available to parents in Progress Book through Parent Access April 9.



"Intervention Specialists will be in touch with parents with regard to third quarter progress reports," she said. "After sending out information about third quarter report cards last week, we came to realize that a great number of our parents do not have Parent Access accounts. Parents/guardians are issued keys to set up an account in the Back-to-School mailer each year. If you did not set up Parent Access and you do not have the information that was mailed to you at the beginning of this school year, your child can help. Students can log into Parent Access with their Google credentials which is their school email address. Parents from Wilcox, Bissell and Dodge were mailed home information with their child’s passwords and Google credentials in March."



For assistance in accessing your child’s report card by way of Parent Access in Progress Book, email EMIS Coordinator Carol Friihauf at cfriihauf@twinsburgcsd.org.



Kindergarten screening, which was scheduled for April 21 through 23, is postponed for days to be determined, Powers said.



"We will update you as soon as we are able to confirm new dates and the location," she said. "Parents/guardians with an incoming Kindergarten child are still encouraged to pre-register their child by visiting the District website: www.twinsburg.k12.oh.us Once there, click on the ‘For Parents’ tab, scroll down to ‘Registration & Enrollment’ and complete the requested information online. We look forward to welcoming our incoming Class of 2033."