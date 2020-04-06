Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Fraud



Police investigating fraud against older man: A 74-year-old Ravenna Road man called police March 20 to report that someone scammed him out of $1,000. An investigation is pending.



Theft



Vehicle engine parts stolen: Police are investigating two cases of vehicle engine parts being stolen.



A Darrow Park Drive called March 20 to report that someone stole the exhaust system off her car while it was in the parking lot sometime between 6 p.m. March 19 and 5:30 p.m. March 20. Her auto mechanic confirmed part of the exhaust had been removed. The owner contacted her auto insurance agent and filed a claim.



On March 25, Twinsburg police received a call from a Arbor Glen Drive woman, who said that someone cut the catalytic converter from her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot in front of her apartment building. This reportedly occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on March 24 and 2:25 p.m. Marc 25. The owner contacted her auto insurance agent and filed a claim.



OVI



Man nearly hits police cruiser: A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested and taken to Solon jail on several charges connected to a March 24 incident. A Twinsburg officer patrolling on Route 82 near Commons Boulevard reported that just after 8:30 p.m., he saw a vehicle quickly approach the cruiser from the rear and almost ran into him. The officer let the vehicle pass and followed it onto Interstate 480 westbound, where the officer reported it nearly hit the concrete wall multiple times. The vehicle was pulled over and the Cleveland man was arrested and taken to Solon Jail where he was charged with OVI, following to close and weaving. He was released to a friend on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond and pleaded not guilty to the three charges March 31.