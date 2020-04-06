Note: Third in a series of 10 personality stories on the Top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High Class of 2020.



LOUDONVILLE — Sometime during his time at Loudonville High School, Cade Beachler became the guy in the class who others would turn, in his words, "to be the guy whose shoulder others would cry on."



"When it gets down to it, I really enjoy helping other people, helping them when they are troubled, just listening to them, and at times allowing them to literally cry on my shoulder," he said. "I like doing it."



For that reason, Beachler, son the Chad and Lin Beachler or rural Perrysville, has an ultimate goal of becoming a psychiatrist.



"My plans are to study psychology at Ohio University, along with the pre-med curriculum, and then go to med school, and follow it up with advanced studies to become a psychiatrist," Beachler said.



Beachler is one of the Top 10 academic students in the LHS Class of 2020 with a lofty 3.86 academic average. That translates to all As except for two B-pluses, both in chemistry. "I loved the class, but it was really hard for me," he said.



His favorite subjects are math and English, "interesting," he said, "because they are so different. From middle school on, math was my favorite subject. I like math because it is set: there is one final correct answer to every problem.



"English," he said, "is the opposite, because you can work on an issue and find there are many answers. It’s like the two subjects are at opposite ends of the spectrum. I enjoy that."



Beachler said he was influenced to go to Ohio University through his older sister, Shai Beachler, who went to grad school there, earning a Master’s in Elementary Education.



He has three older sisters, Shai, 25, who is now an elementary school teacher at the Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy; Brooke Beachler, also 25, a dental hygienist in Florence, Kentucky; and Ashlynn Walker, a senior at Youngstown State University.



Swimming was Beachler’s favorite sport while growing up in Loudonville, as he starred for the Loudonville Swim Team since he was 11 years old. He tried both football and wrestling in junior high, "but neither was for me," he said.



His swimming prowess paid off for him, as for the second year in a row he will work as a lifeguard at the October Hill campground.



He also has been a regular in Loudonville High School Drama Club performances, performing since is freshman year. His favorite role was last year, when he was the Englishman, Evilin, in "Anything Goes." He has been an active member of the LHS choir since he was a seventh-grader.



Asked if he had a special hobby, he mentioned "right now, only to spend as much time as I can with my friends here at LHS before we all leave. This has become a real challenge, with the school closed because of the coronavirus. We need to be together as much as we can."