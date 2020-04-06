Thank you for your continued support and flexibility as we work through these unprecedented times. As expected, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio schools will be closed through at least May 1 to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19.



Here are some items I have been sharing with parents.



More important than making sure our kids don't miss any curriculum is simply making sure our kids are OK. Families, you should feel no pressure or stress that you have to get all of the content covered. We will get to the content in good time. Instead, keep doing what you can to make sure your kids are safe and unafraid. We will do our best to see that parents who may be facing illness or job loss or wage cuts don't feel overwhelmed by any expectations we are imposing on them.



The meal pickup program will continue every Monday and Thursday, even during spring break. You can enroll here: https://tinyurl.com/NordoniaMealPickupOrders



We have heard some folks say they are embarrassed or ashamed to take part in this program. Please know that there is no judgment here. The number of unemployed workers in Ohio has skyrocketed almost overnight, and people of different means are finding themselves in positions they never anticipated. We are all in this together, and we are happy to provide some assistance as we all work through this difficult time.



The May 2 Nordonia High School prom date is now officially canceled. The first Prom back-up date is June 13. Please mark your calendars.



Kindergarten registration will remain closed during the school closure. It will resume as soon as Ohio’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Families of future kindergarteners can begin collecting necessary paperwork as described here: www.nordoniaschools.org/registration.aspx



Knights Caring for Knights (KC4K) provides food for families on the weekends. If you would like to donate food for KC4K, there is a collection bin at NHS and the Board Office lobbies, open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



If you would like to make a financial donation to KC4K, the band boosters set up a way to donate online. Please know that even though the band boosters graciously set this up, these donations are going to KC4K, not the band. You can donate here: https://nordonia-band-aides.square.site/



I will continue to appear on Facebook live every day from 1:30-2 p.m. to give news and to take your questions. You can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/NordoniaHillsSchools/



The Sethna Family has started a volunteer program called YOUKnighted2020. The purpose of this group is to help seniors and others without transportation collect food, supplies, and other necessities during this dreadful COVID-19 emergency. People who need assistance or want to volunteer can contact Kim and Farhad Sethna at YOUknighted2020@gmail.com or 330-468-0317 for more information.



The track and tennis court at Nordonia High School are open for community use. Please practice social distancing.



District playgrounds are closed.



We have seen groups of kids congregating on the football field to work-out together. This is not permitted. Please remind your children of the dangers of congregating together and do not allow them to meet. We have asked Macedonia PD to patrol more often and disband any who are congregating. Gathering together in groups is selfish and dangerous.



I would like to share with you some churches and social service agencies in the area providing free meals.



Blessed Trinity Parish: (330) 376-5144 – Passing out bagged lunches on Wednesdays 11:30 A.M. To 1:00 P.M. Closed on holidays – 300 E. Tallmadge Ave. Akron, Oh. 44310



Catholic Charities Community Service of Summit County – Visitation of Mary Parish: (330) 475-0091 – Bag lunch: Mondays 4:00 P.M. to 5: 00 P.M. and hot meal to go: Tuesdays 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. – 87 Broad St. Akron, Oh. 44305



Christ Community Chapel: (330) 650-9533 – Offering boxes of food on 4/1/2020 7:00 A.M. To 7:00 P.M. or until supplies last. 750 W. Streetsboro St. Hudson, Oh.



The Emergency Assistance Center: (330) 467-7945 – Must make an appointment before coming in, curbside pickup, must bring a photo ID and current bill if you have never been there before – 9199 Olde 8 Rd. Northfield, Oh. 44067



First Congregational Church: (330) 253-5109 – Food pantry every Tuesday of the month 9:30 A.M. To 11:30 A.M. and the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month 6:30 P.M. To 7:30 P.M. – 292 East Market St. Akron, Oh. 44308



Northfield Presbyterian Church: (330) 467-4137 – Grocery distribution on the last Friday of the month at 5:30 P.M. – 7755 S Boyden Rd. Northfield, Oh. 44067



St. Bernard Parish: (330) 253-5161 – Food pantry every Thursday 9:00 A.M. To 10:30 A.M. and sandwiches and fruit distribution 7:30 A.M. To 9:00 A.M. Monday through Friday – 44 University Ave. Akron Oh. 44308



Welcome Table: (330) 467-5644 – 9571 Shepard Rd. Macedonia, Oh 44056 – Providing a cold meal on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month 4:00 P.M. To 5:30 P.M - They are also providing fresh produce and other food as they have available on those days.



These are unprecedented times, and we will get through them together through flexibility and common sense. Please understand this closure is not only to keep students and staff safe, but also to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as seen in other countries around the world.



As always, thank you for taking your time to read this article and thank you also for supporting your Nordonia Schools. Have a great month, and remember to follow me on Twitter @DrJoeClark.