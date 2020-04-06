The Nordonia Hills school district will be passing out free Easter egg packs along with school meals on April 9, said Superintendent Joe Clark in an April 3 message sent to district families.



"The eggs were filled with candy back in February, and have been donated to the schools by Western Reserve Grace Church," Clark said. "These eggs can be used to create your own Easter egg hunt at home and hopefully provide a fun activity for your family."



Families not part of the free meal program who would still like to receive a free egg pack through Western Reserve Grace Church can have one delivered, using non-contact precautions, to their doorstep by signing up through https://forms.gle/LKQJRskAPnwmoNZ67 Families must sign up by noon April 6. According to information on the form, all ages are eligible to receive eggs. Children do not need to be in the school system to receive eggs. All candy included in the eggs is peanut and allergen free. The eggs will be delivered before Easter.



Those already on the meal program do not need to sign up.



The school district will continue to provide meals during Spring Break, which runs April 6 through 13, on Monday and Thursday. Families can enroll here: https://tinyurl.com/NordoniaMealPickupOrders



Clark said that April 14 is a professional development day. Teachers will be working together to ensure things are ready to go for April 15.



The schools will return to online learning April 15. A large group of teachers and administrators have worked to put together the attached guidelines and expectations for students.



"Principals will follow up with more specific details for your building," Clark said. "During the online learning period, this is our guiding philosophy: More important than making sure our kids don't miss any curriculum is simply making sure our kids are OK. Families, you should feel no pressure or stress that you have to get all of the content covered. We will get to the content in good time. Instead, keep doing what you can to make sure your kids are safe and unafraid. We will do our best to see that parents who may be facing illness or job loss or wage cuts don't feel overwhelmed by any expectations we are imposing on them."