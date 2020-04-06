Due to the COVID-19-related governmental declarations of emergency and new regulations, another waste hauler has announced changes in its collection services.



In an April 3 letter to customers, Kimble Recycling & Disposal, Inc., which does sanitation collection in Munroe Falls and Silver Lake, announced that the following changes will be made starting Monday, April 13:



1. Solid waste: All materials must be put into the Kimble-provided waste cart. No materials can be left on the ground to be loaded by hand. Collection will occur as usual. Customers whose service does not include a waste cart should limit their trash to a maximum of three 30-gallon sealed bags.



2. Recycling (where applicable): All recyclables must be put in the Kimble-provided recycle cart. No materials can be left on the ground to be loaded by hand. Include only clean paper, cardboard, metal cans and #1 and #2 plastic containers and jugs in the recycle cart (See website at www.kimblecompanies.comfor acceptable recyclable items). Collection will occur as usual.



3. Bulk items: Customers are asked to temporarily hold bulk items that require hand loading, such as sofas, mattresses, appliances, toilets and other bulky items. Items that can be broken or disassembled and placed in the Kimble waste cart, will be collected.



4. Yard waste: As a non-essential waste stream, customers are asked to suspend placing yard waste at the curb in excess of what fits in the Kimble waste cart. Customers without waste carts may put out yard waste for collection as part of their three 30-gallon solid waste sealed bags. Customers are asked to consider options such as composting, taking the materials to a community collection point, or holding them for collection until a later time.