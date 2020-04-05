APRIL 5, 1960



Guernsey County has received 10.84 inches of rain so far this year, compared to only 4.56 inches of rain during the same time period a year ago.



APRIL 5, 1970



First National Bank’s walk-up window opens for public use. The first customer is William C. Kreidler, NCR Plant Manager.



APRIL 5, 1980



Cambridge Lions Club names new officers: Robert Bistor, president; David Wilson, first vice president; Thomas Cahoon, second vice president; David Conrath, secretary; and William Stoner, treasurer.



APRIL 5, 1990



Bill Shaffer has been announced as "Employee of the Month" at Cambridge Health Care Center where he has been employed since May 1, 1985. He is married and the father of two daughters.



APRIL 5, 2000



Participants in the Noble County Performing Art’s upcoming show are Mya Schott, Rachael Wallace, Bettie Wells, Melodie Velosky, Jeanette Feldner, Michelle McElfresh, Paula Mathecos, Leah Davis and Darla Wheeler.