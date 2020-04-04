Saturday

Apr 4, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Distinguished Scholars

Seniors — Vansh Khatri, Clara Lee, Melina Mera, Elizabeth Meyer, Evan Miller, Zachary Miller, Emma Oberlin, Laura Slabaugh and Anne Straits.

Juniors — Jacob Beachy, Dillon Kern and Isaiah Styer.

Honor Roll

Seniors — Andrea Esselburn, Henry Gamble, Anna Munro, Brian Nguyen, Zella Papp, Sydney Questel, Carrie Rowe, Hannah Watson and Sydney Wright.

Juniors — Sydney Christian, Sofien Dami, Kaity Drown, Sophie Gamble, Elizabeth Heeke, Nate McClelland and Kiley Young.

Merit Roll

Juniors — Dillon Charbonneau, Reagan Kasunick and Andrew Miller.