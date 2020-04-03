The Twinsburg City Schools will postpone its kindergarten screening to a time to be determined, according to a statement sent by the district superintendent this morning.



"Kindergarten screening, originally scheduled for April 21 through 23, is postponed," said Superintendent Kathryn Powers. "Due to the uncertainties surrounding this health crisis, I do not have the rescheduled dates, as of today. However, we will be back in touch with you, as soon as details are finalized, regarding the dates and location of our rescheduled kindergarten screening."



Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that schools remain closed through May 1, with a reopening tentatively scheduled for May 4.