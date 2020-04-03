The Twinsburg Public Library Board of Trustees has determined that, in order to comply with State and Federal Guidelines, the Twinsburg Public Library will be closed until further notice.



The Book and AV Drops remain closed. Patrons should keep all items until the library reopens.



The library is no longer able to provide phone reference services, but residents are encouraged to reach out to staff on Facebook at www.facebook.com/twinsburgpubliclibrary or email librarian@twinsburglibrary.org.



The Twinsburg Public Library offers many digital services. Online databases and e-media are available for download via the Library’s webpage at www.twinsburglibrary.org/ecollections. Numerous companies are providing library patrons with free remote access through the month of April also. Patrons should watch the Library’s website for links. The Ancestry Library is available remotely to all Ohio library cardholders through April, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. Access to Ancestry Library is provided by Libraries Connect Ohio.



Visit https://ohioweblibrary.org/db/ancestry and enter a valid Ohio public library card number to access Ancestry Library.