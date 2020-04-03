The Twinsburg fire department has an urgent need for surgical masks and gowns. Although the department has items ordered, it has no idea when these shipments will be arriving.



The masks are for patient use, while the gowns are for the fire department’s staff, said Steve Bosso, assistant fire chief.



"We have masks on hand from the Strategic National Stockpile, but we do not know how long these will last," Bosso said. "Thank you to all who have donated the hand-sewn fabric surgical masks. Although we cannot use these solely for patient contact, they go a long way in preserving our paper N95 masks as the fabric masks are worn over the N95s."



Those who wish to help can email Bosso at sbosso@twinsburg.oh.us.