SILVER LAKE — The village will begin its leaf and limb pickup program as scheduled on Monday, April 6.



Mark Lipan, the village’s service director, said his staff will be taking precautions through the use of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Residents can place leaves and limbs at their curb through May 3, the final day of the program.



Residents are reminded to keep leaves and limbs in separate piles and to not put them in the street. Leaves should not be piled near any catch basins or storm drains. Limbs must be under 10 feet long and no larger than 4 inches in diameter.



The service department will not pick up lumber, weeds, stumps, firewood or anything with a root system. Complete tree removal, regardless of size or whether it is cut up or not, also will not be picked up by the village.