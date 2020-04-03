The Hudson City School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. will be conducted as a virtual meeting.



To view the Board of Education meeting, visit www.hudson.k12.oh.us and click on Our District, then Board of Education, then Watch Meetings, and click on the word Video affiliated with the April 6 Board of Education meeting.



To virtually "attend" the Board meeting, and to speak during the public comments portion of the meeting, join using Zoom at https://hudson-k12-oh.zoom.us/j/514997183. Meeting ID is 514 997 183, and password is 612182.



Items on the agenda include a presentation and anticipated vote on the schematic design and design development of McDowell and East Woods elementary schools.