Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Criminal damaging



Basement window broken: A Forest Point Court man reported that after he heard a loud noise outside his home at about 10 p.m. March 13, he discovered the next morning that someone had smashed a basement window at the front of his home, possibly with a large rock he found next to the window.



Theft



Money stolen at checkout: A woman reported that someone took $100 after she unintentionally left the money at a self-checkout register of a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store March 10. Police said store security video showed an unidentified person taking the money.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Motorist reports impaired driver: Police said they charged a 52-year-old Maple Heights man with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, open container, and traffic control device and registration violations after another motorist reported he believed the man was driving impaired while northbound on Route 8 at about 11:30 p.m. March 8. The other motorist reported that while following the man from Cuyahoga Falls he saw that the man was not staying in his lane and had nearly struck a wall multiple times.



Police said they saw the man’s vehicle stopped at a red light, past the stop line, on Route 8 at Route 82 and then followed him north, stopping him at Valley View Road after seeing him weave within his lane. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath and he refused to perform most of the field sobriety tests. Police said his BAC level measured at 0.265 percent, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent. The man was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Drug possession



Heroin found in pocket: Police said they charged a Blueberry Lane man, 30, with fifth-degree felony drug possession after police stopped a vehicle the man was a passenger in in the parking lot of a Route 82 service station at a little before 8 a.m. March 5.



Police said they had recognized the vehicle’s driver, a 35-year-old Kent man and knew he was wanted by Stow Municipal Court on a fifth-degree felony drug trafficking charged filed by Stow police.



Police said that after they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, they found a small amount of suspected marijuana in the Blueberry man’s pocket. Police said they also found drug pipes in the possession of the Kent man and another passenger, a 26-year-old Twinsburg woman. Both were charged with drug paraphernalia possession and the men and woman were taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Fraud



Account fraudulently opened: A Harad Court man and woman reported March 3 that someone used the woman’s personal information to open a credit card account and used it to make purchases totaling about $240 at two Cleveland stores. Two additional purchases totaling nearly $1,100 were attempted but denied in Warrensville Heights, they said.



The man and woman said they already contacted the three credit bureaus and the card provider’s fraud department about the matter.