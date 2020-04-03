HUDSON — A total of 18 people are in the running to be appointed as the new At Large member of city council.



At Large member Dr. J. Daniel Williams stepped down from the post last month after more than 13 years of serving in the elected office. His final official day in office was March 20.



There were 20 hopefuls who applied by Tuesday’s deadline for the vacancy created by Williams, according to city spokesperson Jody Roberts.



Roberts said it was determined that two of the applicants were not eligible, one who did not meet the residency requirement and one who was not a qualified elector.



The 18 applicants who will be considered are: Karen Arshinkoff; Robert Cain; Anna Coopersmith; Mike Dostal; Mary Haneline; Jody Innamorato; Michael Juppe; Robert Karhl; Geoffrey Korff; Nicole Kowalski; Tracy Lewis; Sherif Mansour; Roy Marschke; Sarah Norman; Shane Reid; William Twigg; Todd Zedak; and Colleen Ziemke.



Council on Tuesday night discussed how to handle the selection process given restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Members agreed to have each applicant record a five-minute video presentation at Town Hall. Members would then review the video recordings and discuss whom they would like to select.



The city is in the process of scheduling the video presentations with these applicants, said Roberts.



Council must make the appointment by May 20.



