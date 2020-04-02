Silver Lake Village Council will conduct its meeting via teleconference on Monday, April 6.



Village Hall is currently closed to the public. Participation in the teleconference is available to the public by dialing the following number and then entering the identified access code (when prompted):



1. Dial-in number (US): 978-990-5000



2. Access code: 172169



Village officials recommend joining the teleconference five minutes early. Anyone who is initially unsuccessful should hang up and try again. The line can become busy and it may take a few attempts. If residents become disconnected, there are no limitations on rejoining the meeting.



The meeting on Monday will begin at 6:45 p.m. with a public hearing to discuss the rezoning of the Silver Lake Elementary Property. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.