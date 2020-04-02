AURORA — An 85-year-old woman at a local senior living facility has reportedly died after being treated for COVID-19, and 14 other individuals associated with the facility have tested positive for the virus.



She is the second Portage County resident to have died of the virus, according to state health officials. The first victim was a man in his 80s who died March 29, according to ODH. Further information on him was not available.



Aaron Baker, administrator at Anna Maria of Aurora, confirmed the death and the positive cases in a statement Thursday.



"We are sad to confirm that yesterday morning one of our residents, an 85 year-old with significant health conditions, passed away at a local hospital after being treated for COVID-19," Baker said. "Our community is devastated by the loss, and our hearts go out to the family of that resident. HIPAA privacy guidelines prevent the sharing of personal patient information, but we can also confirm that we currently have 10 residents who have tested positive for the virus. Four of our staff members have also contracted the virus."



According to the Ohio Department of Health, the facility is licensed for 98 beds.



The staff members are recovering in isolation at home in accordance with CDC, CMS, and ODH guidance, Baker said.



One other resident at the Kensington Care Center has also tested positive, but none at the Anna Maria assisted living facility. The four staffers were all with the nursing home, Baker added.



Baker said that the staff at Anna Maria of Aurora will "continue to work closely with the Portage County Health Department and carefully follow the infection prevention and control guidance issued by the CDC, CMS, the Ohio Department of Health, and related directives from Governor Mike DeWine's office for all our residents."



He added that the facility’s segregated rehab unit has been converted into an isolation and recovery area for the affected residents, and "the medical director continues to monitor our residents and staff members."



"As this crisis sweeps across the nation, our hearts are with our residents and their families as we continue to support our recovering residents, and care for our community of staff and residents," Baker said.



Becky Lehman, director of health education at Portage County Health District, said "First of all, it needs be to understood is the Portage County Health District is working closely with all our senior health facilities, which was the case even before the COVD-19."



She said senior facilities have been "doing a good job" with implementing the correct procedure in general, before the pandemic.



As of Thursday, Portage County had 59 residents with confirmed cases of coronavirus, the ODH reported, an increase of 15 from Wednesday’s tally.



Those figures include the two deceased, plus 19 who are hospitalized.



A patient in their 20s who was included in Wednesday’s tally is now hospitalized. The county also has its first confirmed case of a person under the age of 20 being diagnosed. That person is not hospitalized, and the Portage County Health District released no information on that individual, including whether the person is a minor.



Other confirmed cases in Portage County include five people in their 30s, two hospitalized; four in their 40s, one hospitalized; 10 patients in their 50s, one hospitalized; nine in their 60s, three hospitalized; eight in their 70s, four hospitalized; and 21 people age 80 or older, including the two deceased and 7 hospitalized patients.



