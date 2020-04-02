HUDSON — Council on Tuesday reviewed two proposals designed to help city businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Council ended up tabling both measures to acquire and clarify some information. Legislators are expected to vote on both proposals at the next council meeting on April 7.



The proposals were put together by a special subcommittee consisting of Council members Beth Bigham (Ward 4), Chris Foster (Ward 2) and Kate Schlademan (Ward 1). The Hudson Coronavirus Response Task Force subcommittee was appointed by Council President Bill Wooldredge (At Large) at the March 24 council meeting.



The first proposal is entitled the 2020 COVID-19 Hudson Utility Relief Program. Under the proposal, any business that qualifies as a small business "shall be permitted to pay only as much of their Hudson [city] utility service bills for the service month of April 2020 that they can afford," said Foster as he read the proposal Tuesday night. "Any unpaid amounts for the service month of April 2020 for a Hudson small business shall be forgiven after 30 days from the due date of the aforementioned bills."



The April service bill would be due June 10, according to Hudson Finance Director Jeff Knoblauch.



Foster added the proposal also said if a landlord is responsible for paying the utility bills where a business or businesses are housed, that landlord would need to provide evidence that he or she was passing on the savings to the company/companies that are leasing the space.



A small business would be defined as a firm engaging in covered business services and one that qualifies as a small business under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to Foster. The definition of a small business is further spelled out in the proposal using the Standard Industrial Classification system.



Council members agreed they wanted to get more public feedback and have the administration investigate what components need to be adjusted before they vote on the measure.



The second proposal from the committee would allow a city of Hudson utility customer (electric, water, and/or broadband) to deduct $20 from their utility bill during the next three months if they spend $100 at a small business that fits the definition previously spelled out by Foster. A resident would be able to fill out a form and then attach their receipts to that form and send it in to the city.



Council also decided to table this proposal so it could clarify some issues and because there is some overlap in the language with the proposal for Hudson small businesses’ utilities.



Businesses and residents would have to be using city of Hudson utilities to benefit from these programs.



Wooldredge said he was "very pleased" that the committee he appointed had already "accomplished a lot" just a week after they were formed.



