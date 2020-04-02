STOW — Rain over the weekend caused two sinkholes on Treeside Drive in Wyoga Lake Estates, Director of Public Service Nicholas Wren said.



A 40-foot section of the road will be closed until repairs can be completed.



A detour sign is in place. Residents can use Wyoga Lake Road or Allen Road for access to the development.



The city is continuing to monitor the water level several times a day, said City Engineer Jim McCleary.



"Currently the water level from the 100-year storm, approximately 3 and one half inches of rain that fell over the weekend, is too high to start repairs," McCleary said. "The stream flow would surpass any pumping action in order to start cleanup."



Also the current water level is unsafe for workers to begin removing part of a tree and debris lodged on the sanitary sewer, McClearly said. A crew is on standby to begin to make the repairs and get the road open as soon as it is deemed safe.



"The weather forecast looks promising as it is supposed to be dry the next few days," he added.



Last year a culvert was put in near this area but McCleary said this problem is not related. The city does not know what caused the problem at this point.



