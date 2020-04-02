This pandemic is certainly something none of us ever expected. It has, however, brought forth some extraordinary sacrifices by many.



Hospitals, doctors, nurses, janitorial staff; police, fire, emergency responders; restaurants; schools; houses of worship; truckers; grocery stores; neighbors and the list goes on. We have seen the country unite to try to combat this invisible enemy. We will win!



What is disappointing is the continued disfunction of Congress through all of this. Further Congress just passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Money to individuals and businesses to assist in getting through this pandemic. But not wasting a good opportunity to stuff it with pork ... millions of dollars from this act are also been allocated for things like NASA, National Archives, Forest Service, Energy Department, Kennedy Center and more. I don’t understand how the Kennedy Center is going to help with the pandemic.



A quote from House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) sums it up: "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision".



Unfortunately, the "hate" rhetoric continues. I believe the current administration is doing all it can do despite the road blocks and hate Congress continues to have.



I will quote from an editorial letter in an Iowa paper "To those who are filled with hate, please isolate yourselves so you don’t infect others. Find the cure and join the rest in love and hope".



Peter Loal, Hudson