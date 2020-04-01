CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Woodridge Local Schools was recently given the Auditor of State Award by the state auditor’s office.



The district has received this award for more than 10 consecutive years.



According to information from State Auditor Keith Faber’s office, the Auditor of State award is given to entities that have a clean audit report.



"I am grateful for this award for Woodridge Local Schools," said Tom Morehouse, school treasurer. "This award is not just for the fiscal office, but it shows how all Woodridge employees do their part to be good stewards of public funds."



Board President Jeff McHugh said he was "very pleased to see the district receiving this honor recognizing how well our financials are kept and documented."



"This award by the auditor's office helps the voters have confidence in the district's handling of their tax dollars," McHugh said. "I would give the entire Woodridge staff a big shout out for a job well done. But, I would be remiss if I did not tell everyone how fortunate we are to have Tom Morehouse as our treasurer. He sets the tone and the example by his strong work ethic and his attention to detail. He is the consummate professional. And, best of all, he is a Woodridge guy, too."



Morehouse, who has been with the district for about three years, said in a previous interview that he has lived in the Cuyahoga Falls and Peninsula area all his life, and graduated from Woodridge High School in 1983.



According to information from the Auditor’s Office, the award is given to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a clean audit report:



• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office;



• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;



• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to ethics referrals; questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance; lack of timely report submission; reconciliation issues; failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance; findings for recovery less than $500; or public meetings or public records issues; and



• The entity has no other financial or other concerns.