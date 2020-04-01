STOW — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Services and Waste Management trash haulers are temporarily suspending their recycling pickup and some other collection services starting Monday, April 6.



Waste Management is also suspending picking up anything outside of the containers that can be lifted automatically. It is unclear whether they will recycle the items in the recycling containers.



Trash haulers don’t want their drivers to get out of the truck or touch anything. They will be temporarily suspending the collection of recycling, yard waste, and bulk items for the safety of their drivers.



Residents are to limit the amount of material set out each week to only that which will fit inside the cart.



Republic Services is still planning to continue residential solid waste collection, but will make the following changes to its services to try to reduce the amount of employee contact with potentially contaminated materials to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread:



1. Recycling collection is temporarily suspended: Republic will use recycle trucks to support the volume increases seen by the trash collection drivers. Residents can use their recycling container for overflow of trash volumes during this time. All recycling containers placed at the curb will be dumped by the trash trucks and the materials will be hauled to the landfill.



2. Residential trash set-out is limited to "cart contents only": Only the residential solid waste cart should be placed at the curb, unless the recycling container is being used as an overflow bin for trash. Recycling containers placed at the curb will be dumped by the trash trucks and the materials will be hauled to the landfill.



3. Bulk items collection services is temporarily suspended: Postponing this less critical service will free up Republic’s resources and assets to focus on the priority of solid waste collection.



4. Yard waste collection is temporarily suspended: Much of this material can be composted or, at least stored for a future date when it can be collected and properly disposed of.