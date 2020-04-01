TALLMADGE – Donations to the police and fire departments are welcomed as they continue to work to keep the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic.



Donations can be brought to the front of the police station at 53 Northeast Ave.



"We have some supplies, and we’ve gotten some from agencies and private donations but the N95 masks and gowns are low," said Police Chief Ron Williams.



The department has a fair amount of gloves and goggles and efforts are being made to replenish the supplies, Williams said.



"I’ve ordered gas masks and filters for officers if we get down to that," he said. "We have a viable option to keep our people safe."



The police department is hiring its 26th officer, and they’ve taken detectives and school officers and put them on patrol.



"Everyone is on patrol but we have half the staff off at any given time," Williams said. "If someone gets sick, we have fresh people who aren’t exposed."



Half the staff is on paid leave and rotates every two weeks, he said. The first group started last week and will finish this week. The second group starts next week.



"In some communities domestic violence has increased but we have not seen that," Williams said. "We’re getting calls but they are steady and not increased."



Williams said the police department is staying on top of mental illness and hasn’t seen an increase. If someone needs help, they have information for assistance.



"Everybody in the community and the officers are under pressure," Williams said. "These are different times for everyone."



The police chiefs are talking about mutual aid.



"We’ll work together to get through this," he said.



Tallmadge Fire Chief Michael Passarelli said they have a critical need for gowns and N95 masks.



"I’ve got enough for a couple of weeks," he said.



Donations can be taken to Station 1 at 85 West Overdale Drive and ring the doorbell at the regular entrance. A firefighter will come to the door. Set it down, and someone will get it.



The firefighters are practicing distancing on calls, also. One member of the team will go to the door and interview the person before the rest of the crew goes inside, he said.



Over the weekend the EMS had 3 calls that were probably COVID-19, he said.



"They were immediately isolated and tested," Passarelli said.



EMS either takes patients to the hospital or patients contact their doctor who has them tested and cared for at home.



Passarelli said none of the firefighters have been diagnosed, but they have three contingency plans if staff becomes sick and they need to fill positions.



"Our problem in Tallmadge is unique," Passarelli said. "We have a great deal of part-time firefighters who work full-time elsewhere. If they get infected at their full-time job, they won’t work for me and that leaves holes in my schedule. That’s a concern."



Tallmadge has 12 full-time and 51 part-time employees in the fire department. A little more than half of the part-time employees work full-time in other departments.



"It is stressful," Passarelli said. "Each one has their own way to deal with issues. Nobody is getting short with each other, but we’re at the front end of this. I don’t know what I’ll tell you in month."



But everyone is finding ways to handle the stress, he said.



"People are so good in this town," Passarelli said. "I live here on North Avenue and watch people walk by. They’re all taking it in stride. They’re using the time to get out and walk around. I’m never seen so many people walking. That’s how they’re dealing with stress."



Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com