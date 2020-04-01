STOW — The safety forces are adding to their supplies of personal protection equipment as they prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.



"We went to the community and asked for help and a number of things were donated," said Fire Chief Mark Stone.



Residents donated 132 N95 masks and 120 surgical masks, he said. The police department is also supplied from the department’s stockpile.



"The response from the community has been great, and supplies continue to show up," Stone said. "We cannot get an accurate figure on our PPE needs because we’re not completely sure what the future holds."



Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said last week that Ohio would see a surge in COVID cases in seven days, Stone noted.



"That day is almost here," he said. "What we do know is that Ohio has made some aggressive, but smart choices in limiting social contact. Hopefully, our state will have proved that this was the best approach by the slowing of cases in the future. You constantly hear the talk of, ‘flattening the curve.’ Well, since this has started, our peak date for cases in Ohio has been pushed back later into the year (mid-May). That, to me, shows that something seems to be working."



In addition to donations, Stone is finding new vendors such as Fastenal Co. and ordered 400 N95 masks.



"That’s a supplier I never thought of using before," Stone said.



Word of mouth has helped, he said. An assistant chief in Independence had a phone number for an ambulance repair company in New York where he ordered 500 surgical masks.



"Whatever it takes," Stone said. "We’re at the point we’re looking at new sources until companies produce enough to get to us."



Most of the safety equipment is produced in China, but products were released from a strategic national stockpile last week, and Stow received some gloves, gowns and eye shields. The hospitals were included in the distribution and they need more equipment than the safety forces, but "every little bit helps."



The fire department has 53 full-time employees who work 24 hours on and 48 hours off.



"We’re being very cautious about how we come into contact with each other," Stone said.



