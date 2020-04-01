Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Stow —



Theft



Money taken from wallet: An Akron woman reported that after she lost her wallet while shopping at a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block on March 29, she discovered an unidentified man turned the wallet in at the store’s customer service counter, but $160 was missing from it.



Catalytic converter stolen: A Bridgewater Parkway man reported March 23 that someone stole his vehicle’s catalytic converter of unspecified value while the vehicle was parked outside his apartment building during the night.



Criminal trespassing



SUV was stuck in field: Police said they charged a Kent man, 34, with misdemeanor criminal trespassing March 28 after they determined he decided to go off-roading and drove his SUV into a field north of the Fox Den Golf Course driving range the night before and it became stuck.



Public indecency



Man exposed himself: A Cuyahoga Falls woman reported that while she was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block, an unidentified man standing outside exposed himself to her at about 2:45 p.m. March 26. The woman said she immediately drove away and called police. Police said they searched the area, but were unable to find the man.