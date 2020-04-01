TALLMADGE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Services trash hauler is temporarily suspending its recycling pickup and some other collection services.



Effective Monday, April 13, Republic Services will be temporarily suspending the collection of recycling, yard waste, and bulk items for the safety of their drivers.



Customers are asked to limit the amount of material set out each week to only that which will fit inside the cart. Residents may use their recycling container for trash overflow as all recycling carts at the curb will be dumped "as trash" during this time.



Also, Simply Recycling, the "orange bag" textile recycling program, has been suspended until further notice.



Once Gov. Mike DeWine rescinds his order, the city will return all collection service to normal, said Michael Rorar, the city’s director of public services.



Republic Services is still planning to continue residential solid waste collection, but will make the following changes to its services to try to reduce the amount of employee contact with potentially contaminated materials to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread:



1. Recycling collection is temporarily suspended: Republic will use recycle trucks to support the volume increases seen by the trash collection drivers. Residents can use their recycling container for overflow of trash volumes during this time. All recycling containers placed at the curb will be dumped by the trash trucks and the materials will be hauled to the landfill.



2. Residential trash set-out is limited to "cart contents only": Only the residential solid waste cart should be placed at the curb, unless the recycling container is being used as an overflow bin for trash. Recycling containers placed at the curb will be dumped by the trash trucks and the materials will be hauled to the landfill.



3. Bulk items collection services is temporarily suspended: Postponing this less critical service will free up Republic’s resources and assets to focus on the priority of solid waste collection.



4. Yard waste collection is temporarily suspended: Much of this material can be composted or, at least stored for a future date when it can be collected and properly disposed of.



Visit https://tallmadge-ohio.org/covid-19 for more information about the city's response to COVID-19 including available resources.