MUNROE FALLS — Residents and businesses can help with safety equipment.



Munroe Falls Police Chief Jerry Hughes said they are searching for N95 masks and are running out of hand sanitizer and wipes. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby at the police station.



The city is in daily contact with the Summit County chiefs of police. Akron is the largest group and usually front and center.



"We have a good relationship with all our neighbors," Hughes said. "Everybody works well together."



Munroe Falls Police Department has five full-time officers, one full-time sergeant, six part-time officers and three part-time sergeants and three reserve officers who work on various shifts to patrol the city.



"People are staying at home, and we haven’t had any problems," Hughes said. "We haven’t had any health issues."



Munroe Falls Fire Chief Lee Chafin said masks are the department’s greatest need.



"Folks have made cloth masks and provided gloves," Chafin said. "They’re asking us to extend the use of N95 masks."



Donations can be brought to the front of the Fire Station at 43 Munroe Falls Ave. and leave them inside the exterior doors.



"We’ll take what we can get," Chafin said. "We’re all in the same situation together."



The fire station has two full-time employees, who work different shifts and 24 part-time employees.



"We’re minimizing activities in the station for part-time employees unless it’s their scheduled shift," Chafin said. "We’re doing standard screening with taking temperature and questions on how they felt in the last 24 hours."



The Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board provides support and information for the employees, he said.



The small size of Munroe Falls with 5,000 residents helps them deal with stress.



"We calm people down, and we check up on people," Chafin said. "We know these folks and we’ve had contact with them in the past."



People who live alone are affected the most and television will stress them, he said.



"We check on them, reassure them and let them know they can call us 24/7," Chafin added.



