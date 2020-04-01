Starting Thursday, Sheetz will offer free food for children at local stores. Meal Bagz will be available all day and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.



Families interested in taking advantage of the free meal can go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.



"The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source," said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc. "It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times."



The Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia for a period of two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.



Local stores participating include:



600 North Mantua St, Kent



6941 State Route 44, Ravenna



9745 State Route 14, Streetsboro



950 E Steels Corners Rd, Stow



2495 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg



20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron



1651 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron



1280 W Maple St, Hartville



435 Water Street, Chardon



A full list of participating locations can be found at https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.