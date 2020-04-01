STOW - Council members tabled legislation increasing fines for drivers who ignore the flashing stop sign on the side of school buses.



Council members had a third reading at the March 26 meeting but did not vote on the legislation.



Council President Sindi Harrison said they did not vote on the legislation because they wanted to allow public comments.



Councilmember Mario Fiocca (Ward 4) had proposed the legislation that would subject violators to a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail. The current law only allows a fine up to $500.



At previous meetings Fiocca said the legislation acts as more of a deterrent to drivers.



"There’s always more we can do, but I think this is a good first step," Fiocca said.



Previously, Councilman Steve Hailer (Ward 3) proposed an education program.



"Zero children have been hit by vehicles involving school buses for the past three years, but if a child gets hit by a car, did we do enough?" Hailer said. "I don’t think this gets it done. If people aren’t obeying rules now, they won’t change."



Police Chief Jeff Film said four out of 35 complaints went to court because the school bus driver must obtain an accurate license plate, fill out a form for a citation and identify the driver.



In order to cite someone, they have to locate the vehicle and identify the driver, Film said.



"It’s a difficult task," he said. "If you can’t see the driver, you can’t ID them. We verify the vehicle and approach the owner of the vehicle to see if that person matched the description the bus driver gives us."



The schools and garage have a new electronic form to send to police, and police can focus on high violation areas, Film said. The Kent and Fishcreek roads were problem areas last year.



Officers must be on duty to write citations, he said. But with new system to report complaints, the police receive them all and in a timely manner.



Rob Gress, director of operations for the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, said Stow has been fortunate that no students have been hit by a car, but vehicles passing a school bus illegally is a "real issue."



"We forward violations on to the police if we have a license plate number," Gress said. "This year we’ve forwarded at least 20 violations and there are many more incidents where we couldn’t get a license plate number."



In Ohio, when drivers are on a road with fewer than four lanes, all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus and remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals motorists to proceed.



The buses have cameras but they are focused on the inside of the bus, Gress said. They do not have cameras on the external stop signs, though other school districts do use them.



In other council business, a public hearing on rezoning the property at 2950 and 2948 Graham Road was postponed until April 23.



Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com

