HUDSON — The city had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, according to the mayor.



Mayor Craig Shubert shared that information on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.



"That is up from eight [on March 27]," wrote Shubert. "The number is likely to double by this weekend …The virus is everywhere. It is critical that we continue to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene."



He told residents to call their doctor if they are not feeling well and noted that physicians will provide the "proper guidance."



When he reported on the eight cases last weekend, Shubert had said there was "possibly one death" in the city connected to the disease. On Wednesday, Shubert said he is still awaiting an update on the autopsy in that case.



Shubert previously told the Hub-Times that he is using unidentified "multiple sources" who are providing him with "accurate" information.



The city itself is not releasing specific numbers on its Facebook page because it is following "the Summit County Public Health protocol on public health matters," said city spokesperson Jody Roberts.



Dawn Meyers, assistant public information officer for Summit County Public Health, previously said her office was not giving out specific municipality data. The county’s public health department on Tuesday released a map (attached to this story) showing which zip codes have at least one laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, but it does not list the specific number of cases for those zip codes. The map can also be found at www.scph.org/covid-19.



Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda has said counties are not allowed to provide information that could help the public identify a person who is under investigation for a communicable disease or an individual who tested positive or died from the disease.



Skoda said it is feasible that as the number of deaths in the county rises, and it is no longer as easy for people to identify the person by an obituary or other methods, the health department will be able to provide more information, including gender and whether there were underlying health conditions.



Editor’s note: Akron Beacon Journal Consumer Columnist and Medical Reporter Betty Lin-Fisher contributed to this story.



