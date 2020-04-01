After a brief period when customers got a chance to shop, Hobby Lobby closed its 19 Ohio stores on Wednesday evening after the Ohio attorney general demanded it shutter its operations as a non-essential business.



Customers had been coming and going out of the Hobby Lobby in Stow Wednesday afternoon, after the chain began opening doors to its stores.



Business Insider reports Hobby Lobby, which primarily sells craft supplies, on Monday reopened all 19 locations in Ohio, even though the state remains under a shelter-in-place order. The company has several locations in Northeast Ohio, including Mentor, Solon, Macedonia, Stow, Fairlawn and Medina.



Calls to the Stow and Macedonia Hobby Lobby stores were unanswered Wednesday afternoon. There were several signs on the sliding doors. One stated Hobby Lobby had reopened as an essential business because it carried PPE mask supplies, educational supplies and office supplies. Another sign stated that the store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, would reserve the first open hour for "vulnerable populations."



Ohio’s Attorney General David Yost criticized the move in a Tweet Wednesday: "Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio’s stay-home order. Now they’re open again — what’s changed? Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure. I sent a cease and desist letter to their general counsel."



Asked during his daily coronavirus press conference about the chain of craft and fabric stores reopening in Ohio, and whether it is an essential business, Gov. Mike DeWine said local health departments have enforcement power to order closures. If a situation endangers others, he said, "we have to take action."



Yost later tweeted that Hobby Lobby’s counsel said the craft store chain would be closing stores Wednesday evening.



"I received a phone call within the hour from the general counsel of Hobby Lobby, informing us they were closing their stores tonight in Ohio in compliance with our cease-and-desist letter," Yost said.



People responding to Yost’s tweet said Hudson-based Joann Fabric and Craft Stores, including three in central Ohio, also remain open.



Defenders of the stores say they sell materials needed for homemade masks.



Officials of Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby and Joann did not respond to requests for comment.



Note: Reporter April Helms contributed to this story.