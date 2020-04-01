To protect the health of sanitation employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Cuyahoga Falls will be providing cart-only sanitation services beginning Monday, April 6.



All trash, yard waste, and recyclables must fit in the customer’s carts. Bagged or bundled yard waste will not be picked up. Bulk pickup is suspended, and the spring cleanup program is being postponed until further notice.



"The health and safety of our employees remain our top priority, and we are taking every measure possible to protect their well-being," stated Service Director Anthony Zumbo. "By suspending bulk pickup and the collection of yard waste bags, we can help ensure that our employees are not physically touching sanitation items, which reduces opportunities for their exposure to COVID-19. We will announce future dates for our spring cleanup program once this pandemic has passed."



Yard waste carts are available and may be obtained by contacting the Utility Billing Department at 330-971-8250 or UBDept@cityofcf.com. A $25 down payment is required but is refundable upon return of the cart.