CUYAHOGA FALLS — The leader of the city’s chamber of commerce said her organization is doing everything it can to support businesses that need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chamber of Commerce CEO Laura Petrella said she and her staff are "in constant communication with the mayor and his team," and added she’s also corresponding with other local and regional chamber leaders.



"It’s vital that we all stay in touch," stated Petrella.



The chamber has six different Facebook pages. She said the chamber’s main page (https://www.facebook.com/cuyahogafallschamber/) is being used to provide resources to businesses. One of the pages that was called Cuyahoga Falls Community Events has been converted into a page called Cuyahoga Falls Business Updates. On this page (https://www.facebook.com/cuyahogafallscommunityevents/), small businesses are sharing what they’re doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including publicizing whether they are open or not.



"We just keep getting more likes and followers [on that page]," noted Petrella.



The chamber also has Facebook pages for Gold Mine groups, Falls After Five events, the Young Professionals group and for Black Friday. Those organizations, as well as the chamber’s Board of Directors, will now be conducting virtual meetings instead of in-person gatherings.



Petrella said she is also conducting regular check-ins with businesses on Zoom to find out what type of assistance and support they need. Any member business that would like to participate in the check-in meetings must set up a Zoom account at www.zoom.us and then should send an email to the chamber at info@cfchamber.com.



At these check-in meetings, Petrella said businesses are being asked: How has [COVID-19] changed your business? What are you doing differently? What support do you need? What is your biggest concern? Where do you go from here?



Petrella said these check-in meetings are happening on different days at different times. She met virtually with 14 business leaders on March 27.



"Our businesses who are affected are feeling vulnerable," said Petrella. "Some of them are also having feelings of grief. They are feeling the loss of normalcy and the fear of the economic toll this could potentially have on their small business."



She added she is encouraging business leaders to stay in touch with their business banks, other business leaders, and the chamber. Petrella said that since many businesses now need to be run remotely, the company leaders are having to form new habits, practices and routines.



"This is new territory to all of our businesses," said Petrella.



She added the chamber is doing daily phone, email and text messages with members.



"We are trying very hard to make sure they do not feel alone or isolated in their businesses," said Petrella.



Programs, services being offered



One change the chamber made is that members will now be allowed to pay a portion of their dues on a monthly basis rather than having to pay a larger annual amount all at once, said Petrella.



Petrella added the chamber is working with the city to put together a survey that will be sent to member businesses to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their businesses. The survey will also ask business leaders to share what they think the chamber can do to support them.



Petrella said the chamber has partnered with GiftFly to offer a digital gift card program that will support the city’s retail and service businesses, and restaurants. Businesses can sign up for the program by going to: https://www.cfchamber.com/cuyahoga-falls-gift-card-program-with-giftfly/. The chamber will soon publicize which businesses are offering the program. Customers can then go to the local business’s web site or Facebook page and click on a link to purchase the digital gift card.



"They can then use the digital/electronic card when they would like or give it away," said Petrella.



Both the chamber and Western Reserve Hospital are using their social media platforms to highlight city businesses. Businesses that wish to be featured should email Petrella at lpetrella@cfchamber.com and Kathy Romito, the hospital’s community relations manager, at kromito@westernreservehospital.org with a headshot or selfie of someone who works at the company, a business name and business tag line, the business website and/or business Facebook page link.



Two major chamber events canceled, postponed



Two of the chamber’s most significant events were called off in March: The luncheon for Mayor Don Walters’ State of the City address and the Community Expo. Walters’ speech slated for March 24 was canceled and will not be re-scheduled, said Petrella.



The MixPo event that was supposed to happen at the State of the City event was also canceled. The MixPo is a "business-to-business mixer" that the chamber hosts three times a year, Petrella said. The next event will "hopefully" happen as scheduled in June, said Petrella. Every business that purchased a table for the March event will be allowed to participate in June, but Petrella said the chamber will provide refunds to businesses that decide not to take part.



The chamber’s Community Expo that was scheduled for March 28 at the Natatorium was postponed to Oct. 24.



"I pushed [the new date] out as far as I could," said Petrella. "We hope by October we will be in a different situation."



About 80 businesses and organizations purchased tables for what Petrella called the chamber’s "beloved" event. She said the chamber offered refunds to the registered groups, but only two sought refunds.



"I think that’s a real positive sign," said Petrella about nearly all registrants planning to participate in the fall. "They’re going to hang on. They’re going to hold strong."



Though she is not working from the chamber office on Portage Trail, Petrella said she is still checking the voice mail at the office number of 330-929-6756. Petrella added she can be reached on her cell phone at 330-808-0032.



