Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the city of Cuyahoga Falls has extended the suspension of all parks and recreation classes, seminars, and events that are scheduled at Quirk Cultural Center through May 1.
City-sponsored public events also have been canceled for an additional 30 days. After those 30 days, the city will re-evaluate the situation with COVID-19 and then decide how to move forward with future events. The canceled events include:
1. Community Meeting on Sustainability and Green Initiatives – April 4;
2. Sensory Egg Hunt – April 5;
3. Egg Dash – April 11; and
4. Drug Take-Back Day – April 25.
Additionally, the remainder of the parks and recreation adult volleyball league has been canceled, and the adult softball league has been postponed.
The following public meetings are canceled:
1. Planning Commission – April 7;
2. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 8;
3. Design and Historic Review Board – April 9;
4. Planning Commission – April 21; and
5. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 22.
The Cuyahoga Falls Park Board meeting on April 9 will take place via video conferencing.
The Cuyahoga Falls City Council meeting scheduled for April 6 is canceled due to lack of pending business.
To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information, visit www.cdc.gov or www.scph.org.