Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the city of Cuyahoga Falls has extended the suspension of all parks and recreation classes, seminars, and events that are scheduled at Quirk Cultural Center through May 1.



City-sponsored public events also have been canceled for an additional 30 days. After those 30 days, the city will re-evaluate the situation with COVID-19 and then decide how to move forward with future events. The canceled events include:



1. Community Meeting on Sustainability and Green Initiatives – April 4;



2. Sensory Egg Hunt – April 5;



3. Egg Dash – April 11; and



4. Drug Take-Back Day – April 25.



Additionally, the remainder of the parks and recreation adult volleyball league has been canceled, and the adult softball league has been postponed.



The following public meetings are canceled:



1. Planning Commission – April 7;



2. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 8;



3. Design and Historic Review Board – April 9;



4. Planning Commission – April 21; and



5. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 22.



The Cuyahoga Falls Park Board meeting on April 9 will take place via video conferencing.



The Cuyahoga Falls City Council meeting scheduled for April 6 is canceled due to lack of pending business.



To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information, visit www.cdc.gov or www.scph.org.