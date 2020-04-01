FROM A STAFF REPORT

Wednesday

Apr 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM Apr 1, 2020 at 3:13 PM


Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the city of Cuyahoga Falls has extended the suspension of all parks and recreation classes, seminars, and events that are scheduled at Quirk Cultural Center through May 1.

City-sponsored public events also have been canceled for an additional 30 days. After those 30 days, the city will re-evaluate the situation with COVID-19 and then decide how to move forward with future events. The canceled events include:

1. Community Meeting on Sustainability and Green Initiatives – April 4;

2. Sensory Egg Hunt – April 5;

3. Egg Dash – April 11; and

4. Drug Take-Back Day – April 25.

Additionally, the remainder of the parks and recreation adult volleyball league has been canceled, and the adult softball league has been postponed.

The following public meetings are canceled:

1. Planning Commission – April 7;

2. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 8;

3. Design and Historic Review Board – April 9;

4. Planning Commission – April 21; and

5. Board of Zoning Appeals – April 22.

The Cuyahoga Falls Park Board meeting on April 9 will take place via video conferencing.

The Cuyahoga Falls City Council meeting scheduled for April 6 is canceled due to lack of pending business.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information, visit www.cdc.gov or www.scph.org.