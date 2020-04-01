CUYAHOGA FALLS — Several Woodridge administrators, including the school treasurer, will continue working for the district through July 31, 2023.



The Woodridge Board of Education unanimously voted to renew several administrator and supervisory contracts for three years at Monday’s school board meeting.



Superintedent Walter Davis said that the contracts "do not include any pay increases."



Administrators whose contracts were renewed include Tom Morehouse, treasurer; Joel Morgan, principal of Woodridge High School; Nick Mayer, director of athletics and activities; Eric Unangst, director of technology services; Beth Harrington, principal of Woodridge Elementary School; N'ecole Ast, director of pupil services; Kristin Jagger, director of academic services; Vincent Spitali, director of facilities and grounds; and Terry Heard, supervisor of transportation services.



Davis said that the school board usually votes in March on contracts that are due to end at the end of the school year.