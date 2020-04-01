TALLMADGE — Residents and safety forces made a boy’s birthday a little brighter by driving by his home and honking.

Alex Headley turned 8 years old on March 27 but he had to cancel his birthday party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His mother, Amber, planned a surprise parade of well-wishers who drove by their West Garwood home between 5 and 6 p.m. on March 27 and honked their horns, waved and wished Alex a happy birthday.

“There were probably 50 to 60 cars, four police cars and they brought out the big ladder truck, chief’s truck and another fire vehicle,” Amber said.

In addition, his Tae Kwon Do instructor Master Barnick did forms in the cul-de-sac.

Amber said Alex didn’t know about the surprise “parade” for him and was upset when his birthday plans had to be canceled.

“He wanted to go to Hibachi for dinner on Friday evening and we couldn’t do that, and then we had a video game truck coming on April 4 for his party that we had to cancel,” Amber said.

Alex and 20 of his friends were going to play all different types of video games in the game truck, she said, and he was so upset at the cancellation.

Amber made a Facebook invitation and 50 to 60 people agreed to to participate in the parade of cars and made signs for Alex. She alerted all the neighbors about the honking.

Alex was out in the yard with Amber; his father, Brian,; sister, Brooklyn, 4,; cousin, Brayden Curtis, 4; and grandmother, Tammy Pinson.

“I had a sign in the yard by Sign Gypsies that says ‘Happy Birthday Alex,’” she said. “It was a surprise for Alex.”

It may not be the birthday he planned, but Alex said it was “amazing” and told his mom, “it was the best birthday ever.”

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com.