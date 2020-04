The Woodridge Local School District Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m.



The meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed by going to a link that will be posted on the district’s website at https://www.woodridge.k12.oh.us/. or https://www.woodridge.k12.oh.us/tv or via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ixA6iq27rA4hMyQklsvqA/live.



The link will be posted on the website shortly before the start of the meeting.