NORTHFIELD CENTER – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that schools statewide will be closed through May 1 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Superintendent Joe Clark said in a message sent to Nordonia Hills families that the extended closure was not a surprise.



"We will continue providing online learning opportunities this week as we have been doing," Clark stated. "Students and staff should still plan on enjoying Spring Break April 6 through April 13. Teachers will have professional development on April 14, and online learning will continue on April 15.Before Spring Break starts we will release more structured guidance and expectations for teachers and students during the extended online learning program, including more standard office hours where families can reach teachers for whatever needs they may have."



As a result of the prolonged school closure, prom is now scheduled for the first fallback date of June 13, Clark said. Prom was originally scheduled for May 2. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 21, but alternative dates also have been selected just in case.



The last day for school for Nordonia Hills students is June 2.



While continuing education is important while students can’t get to the buildings, Clark said that maintaining balance was crucial.



"More important than making sure our kids don't miss any curriculum is simply making sure our kids are OK," Clark said. "Families, you should feel no pressure or stress that you have to get all of the content covered. We will get to the content in good time. Instead, keep doing what you can to make sure your kids are safe and unafraid. We will do our best to see that parents who may be facing illness or job loss or wage cuts don't feel overwhelmed by any expectations we are imposing on them."



Other notes Clark shared included:



• The meal pickup program will continue every Monday and Thursday, even during spring break. Those wanting assistance can enroll at https://tinyurl.com/NordoniaMealPickupOrders



• Kindergarten registration will remain closed during the school closure. It will resume as soon as Ohio’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Families of future kindergarteners can begin collecting necessary paperwork as described here: https://www.nordoniaschools.org/registration.aspx



• Knights Caring for Knights provides food for families on the weekends. If you would like to donate food for KC4K, there is a collection bin at NHS and the Board Office lobbies, open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a financial donation to KC4K, the band boosters set up a way to donate online. Donate at https://nordonia-band-aides.square.site/



• Clark said he will continue to appear on Facebook live every day from 1:30 to 2 p.m. to give news and to take questions at https://www.facebook.com/NordoniaHillsSchools/