Recently Sheetz, in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, announced the following changes to in-store operations in order to protect the health and well-being its team members, customers and the communities it serves:



Self-Serve Coffee: Self-serve coffee is now suspended. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to customers.



Self-Service Beverages: Sheetz has temporarily suspended all self-service beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes.



Bakery Items: Sheetz has temporarily discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.



"Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, " said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc. "These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities."



These changes follow other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.