Hours after Gov. Mike DeWine mandated that all K-12 schools close for at least three weeks, Streetsboro Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh emphasized to his community that online learning would look different for everyone.



"Teachers have to make this make sense for their students. Our expectation is that at minimum, these lessons reinforce what is already learned so they don’t experience regression," he said. "We don’t expect kindergarteners to log on and do work. Some students have rigorous curriculums and they have to prepare for AP exams, so those students may be working more. That has to be determined by every teacher, department and grade level."



For Streetsboro Middle School teacher, Katylyn Boyett, it’s all about multitasking, which can be a challenge in a household with two sixth-graders and one Chromebook.



"My daughter sits and does her work first, and while she’s doing that, I occupy my son with something else. He goes outside, exercises, so they’re both actually doing something. I’m able to help my daughter with her work, and then once she’s settled I start my work and with questions, and then we switch. It’s just making sure both are occupied. I like to get them started on something easy so I can get some work done and when they start having questions I have to take a break to help them. Then I go back to my work."



Boyett’s work includes developing lesson plans and materials for two sections of general eighth-grade English and two sections of integrated English, a class that has both typical learners and learners with special needs. Boyett’s classes are continuing to work on essays they started prior to the school closures, and her main priority is reinforcing what she’s already taught and providing resources and checkpoints to help the students continue to develop their essays at home.



"You have kids who are not going to grasp all the content because it’s presented online. You have those kinesthetic kids who need verbal instruction, face-to-face, so we’re trying to find everything we can do to make ourselves more accessible," Boyett said. Like many teachers, she’s using Google Hangouts to talk to her students and answer questions.



She said she does know some of her students do not have computers at home, and so are trying to do their work from their phones.



"That’s terrible and you can’t do that. We’re trying to figure out how to better reach those students," she said.



For Waterloo High School teacher Peter Negron, online learning is about keeping his students engaged.



"I always tell them, if I can teach you three things a day, you can learn a lot in 180 days," he said.



In response to the school closure, Negron started a YouTube channel and has been posting multitasking videos where he teaches students about a specific history topic while also teaching them a life skill. In his first video he demonstrated how to cook a corned beef and cabbage dinner in a crockpot while also explaining Cold War containment policies like the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan. In the next day’s video, he discussed containment policy in Asia while working out on a rowing machine to show the importance of staying healthy while stuck at home.



"I keep it to three topics to make it simple and then we do a follow-up assessment. When they review, I can see where their gaps of knowledge are and reach out to them individually to talk about it," he said.



Negron’s daughter, Jesse, is a senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and also takes college-credit plus courses at Kent State.



"For math we got 20 worksheets and [my teacher] said to take them at our own pace and that they’re due once we get back from school. We don’t know what to do yet for art because it’s hard to do that online," Jesse said.



For Kent State, Jesse has been recording speeches for her human connections course, taking weekly quizzes for an American politics class, and completing many reading assignments for a philosophy class.



"I can tell that everyone’s struggling. Some professors or teachers more than others, and it depends on the class," she said.



"It’s pretty upsetting, I’m not going to lie. I mean, its upsetting that this whole thing is happening but I didn’t expect the last day of class might have actually been my last day of senior year. There’s the whole question of prom, graduation and the ceremony. I’m hoping that this will be resolved in time that I’m able to graduate and walk the stage but only time can tell. It’s upsetting but people have it worse. I’m trying to stay positive."



