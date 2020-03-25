Attention Capstone Soccer registrants and those thinking about registering. Thank you for bearing with us as we respond to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) concerns locally. They will monitor the Governor decisions as well as local actions moving forward.



The US Soccer, US Youth Soccer Association and Ohio North Soccer which we are a part of have requested a 30 day suspension of all scheduled events. Ohio North has canceled play through April 15. In conforming to this, they will delay the start of our Spring Season until May 2 with opening day for travel 9 to 11 a.m. and individual team practices after that. Pre-travel would begin May 5 and run through June 4. They would leave it up to the Pre-Travel coordinators if they wanted to extend another week dependent on the interest of parents at that time.



Knowing that many have been concerned about playing this Spring and are not ready to make that decision we will keep registration open to April 14. There will be no further registrations after that date. In the event that the season is cancelled, they will refund minus bank charge handling fee, decals and memberships purchased.



Go to the Website for any additional information scasa-capstone.com. Click information on upper right and then player/parent information. For other questions about play, contact David Hahn at 740-695-4207, dbhahn45@aol.com; and for registration contact Kristina Scott,kristinak4202@gmail.com or 740-381-4202.