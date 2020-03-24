BOLIVAR In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Bolivar is seeking full participation from its residents to update their contact information with the village office to better prepare in the event of having to issue an emergency public alert.

Send an email to: treasurer@villageofbolivar.com with your name, address, preferred phone number and email address. Feel free to add emails for each of your household members, however, we are asking for one primary phone contact per residence.

This notice is only for those who currently receive a water bill from the Village of Bolivar; this is not township-wide as it only pertains to current village utility customers only. Share this with your neighbors to help the village better serve you and get this message out more effectively.

Please be advised, the village offices are operating on a limited basis. However, voicemails, emails, regular mail and the utility box will continue to be checked daily. Be sure to visit the village website for additional updates at www.VillageofBolivar.com.

During this challenging time, the street department will resume composting pick up on Monday. The village asks, since there will only be one person performing this task at this time, not to over fill your totes and for all limbs not to exceed 3 foot in length.

If you have any urgent street related questions, contact Dave Franks at 330-795-8554.