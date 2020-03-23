MARCH 23, 1960



Cambridge High School has only one returning pitcher on Coach Raymond Thompson's baseball team, junior Ed Alexander.



MARCH 23, 1970



Ping pong champions at CHS are: Larry Fish, John White, Bruce Geese and Dan Hodkinson.



MARCH 23, 1980



McGaughy Funeral Home becomes the McGaughy-Black Funeral Home, with William Black Jr. assuming ownership and management.



MARCH 23, 1990



Assistant Fire Chief Joe Starr, a veteran of 29 years on the Cambridge Fire Department, retires from the department.



MARCH 23, 2000



Heidi Blancett was the first in line this year at Orr's Drive-In's season opening in Byesville. Each year on opening day, free ice cream cones are handed out. The past couple of years have been colder than normal, but often the drive-in has handed out more than 1,000 free cones on opening day.