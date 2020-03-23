Guernsey Co.



Common Pleas



Court



February cases



Criminal



David J. Wray, 37, single counts of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, with a forfeiture specification; failure to secure a dangerous ordnance, a second-degree misdemeanor, and negligent assault, a third-degree misdemeanor.



Leslie Leann Kelly, 37, Burke, Virginia, aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.



Thomas J. Beck, 37, Cambridge, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.



Shaun Lee Lajiness, 41, Cambridge, arson, a fourth-degree felony.



Joshua Lee Williams, 26, Caldwell, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.



Aaron Nicholas Conner, 28, Zanesville, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.



Eric Eugene Bailey, 45, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, with a forfeiture of money specification.



Rakeen Tashawn Emanuel, 24, Columbus, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.



Sherman Eugene Jones, 51, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.



Shane Blu Price, 39, Cambridge, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



Andre C. Ragland, 28, Cleveland, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.



Casey Joe Robinson, 27, Zanesville, single counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.



Issac D. Teague, 39, Salesville, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.



Christopher Thomas Boyd, 24, Cambridge, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



Shelby Danielle Yerian, 22, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



Charles E. Payton, 71, Cambridge, permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.



Alfred Chester Owczarek, 40, Cambridge, failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony, and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.



Ronald L. Wolters, 51, Buffalo, eight counts of rape, first-degree felonies with sexually violent predator specifications, and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.



Michael Eugene Murphy, 58, Wheeling, West Virginia, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.



Andrew Cory Maust, 29, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



Kyle Allen Jeffery, 26, Cambridge, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.



Steve C. Harvey, 59, Cambridge, possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.



Appeals



Silas Eric Carte, St. Clairsville, vs. State of Ohio, criminal.



Kimberly Ozalas, no address, vs. KO Midstream Services LLC, no address, civil.



Foreclosures



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Rachel A. Williams, Cambridge; current tenants (6501 Mathers Road), and First-Knox National Bank, Millersburg, delinquent land tax.



Union Home Mortgage Corp., Sylvania, vs. Jay C. Foster, Cambridge; Tonya R. Foster, Lore City; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; and Beech Meadows Homes Owners Association, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Kenneth E. Johnson, Cambridge; Nancy J. Johnson, Cambridge; current tenants (1253 Gomber Ave., Cambridge), Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; National City Bank, Brecksville; and McKenzie Banking Company, Paris, Tennessee, delinquent land tax.



Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kate A. Fitzgerald, New Concord; Logan R. Fitzgerald, Columbus; James Doe and Jane Doe, unknown spouses; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Century National Bank, Newark; First National Bank of Cambridge, unknown address; unknown successors of First National Bank of Cambridge; Anthony Carter, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Judy Doe, unknown spouse of Anthony Carter.



Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Andrew J. Barkley, Cambridge; unknown spouse; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA, Austin, Texas, vs. Janet Jeannine Williams, Louisville, Ky.; Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge; and Secretary of Housing; Urban Development, Washington, D.C.; and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Columbus; and Gregory Campbell, Louisville, Ky.



Liberty Township/State of Ohio, Kimbolton, vs. Kathy M. Leach, Cleveland; unknown spouse; Larry T. Leach, unknown address; unknown heirs or heirs-at-law; Thomas Braniger, unknown address; Wheeling National Bank, St. Clairsville; Columbus National Bank, St. Clairsville; and current tenants (71149 Old 21 Road).



JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, Columbus, vs. Candace Shawver, Cambridge; unknown spouse; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge, vs. Shane Stefanko, Akron, and Salt Fork Campground Property, Kimbolton, delinquent land tax.



Wells Fargo Bank NA, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Vernon Milhoan, Byesville; Cathy Milhoan, Byesville; and Guernsey County Treasurer, Cambridge.



Divorces



Penni A. Hall, 44, Cambridge, vs. Dwain C. Hall, 48, Tallahassee, Fla., without children. Married: Nov. 15, 1994.



Joseph N. Green, 27, Cambridge, vs. Ashley R. Green, 30, Salesville, with children. Married: Nov. 5, 2016.



Richard L. Enos, 63, Quaker City, vs. Cheryl Enos, age unavailable, Omaha, Neb., without children. Married: Nov. 30, 1985.



Veronica S. Tigelman, 63, Quaker City, vs. Steven P. Tigelman, 67, Akron, without children. Married: Nov. 16, 1979.



Georgia A. Lamantia, 64, Cumberland, vs. Paul S. Lamantia Sr., 68, Cumberland, without children. Married: Oct. 16, 2001.



Heather D. Devore, 40, Cambridge, vs. Shawn Devore, 42, St. Clairsville, without children. Married: Oct. 21, 2003.



Terica J. Pierce, 32, Buffalo, vs. Christopher L. Pierce, 24, Cambridge, without children. Married: Oct. 16, 2015.



Dissolutions



Dean Paul Brenning, 61, Cambridge, and Kimberly Ann Brenning, 52, Kent, without children. Married: Feb. 24, 2001.



Kari D. Engle-Rebstock, 30, Cambridge, and Alan M. Rebstock, 36, Cambridge, without children. Married: July 10, 2009.



Ashley N. Turner, 31, Kimbolton, and Justin M. Turner, 34, Cambridge, with children. Married: Oct. 11, 2014.



Kristen N. Baird, 36, Byesville, and Eric A. Baird Sr., 40, Salesville, with children. Married: March 30, 2008.



Julee N. Clum, 40, Cambridge, and Mike S. Clum, 47, Cambridge, without children. Married: June 1, 2019.



Jon D. Arnold Jr., 44, Quaker City, and Jennifer Arnold, 43, Quaker City, with children. Married: July 1, 2006.



Tax liens



Ohio Department of Taxation vs. ...



Carla M. Grimes, Senecaville, sales tax



Fairdale Auto Sales Company, Cambridge, sales tax



Fairdale Auto Sales Company, Cambridge, sales tax



Sally Ferguston, Cambridge, sales tax



Bruce McElroy, Cambridge, sales tax



Renee Oplinger, Quaker City, sales tax



Jack Valentine, Cambridge, sales tax



Levi J. Weaver, Lore City



Your Piece of Peace, Byesville, sales tax



Almost Sisters Quilt Shop LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



Richard S. Berger Sr., Cambridge, sales tax.



Maria Beyer, Freeport, sales tax



Cantina LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



Competition Stock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



Competition Stock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



Competition Stock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



Competition Stock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



Carl Grewell, Cambridge, sales tax



David L. Henry, Byesville, sales tax



Richard S. King, Cambridge, personal income tax



Brian K. Mikes, Byesville, sales tax



Ohio Fab and Forge, Cambridge, sales tax



Everett A. Palmer Jr., Senecaville, personal income tax



Priority Auto Sales, Cambridge, sales tax



Matt Ringer, Kimbolton, sales tax



Regan V. Rossiter, Cambridge, sales tax



Rural Destinations Inc., Cambridge, sales tax



Scrub Paradise LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



Semper Tires LLC, Senecaville, sales tax



Skinyard Marketplace Inc., Cambridge, sales tax



Skyline Partners Inc., Cambridge, sales tax



Sportsman’s Have Inc., Quaker City, sales tax



Kimberly Watson, Cambridge, sales tax



Dustin Weaver, Cambridge, sales tax



Michael E. Baker, Byesville, sales tax



Richard S. Berger Sr., Cambridge, sales tax



Kevin J. Bobosky, Senecaville, commercial activity tax



Burris Heating & Cooling Ltd., Kimbolton, commercial activity tax



Competition Stock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



John Gingerich, Salesville, sales tax



Angela R. Hill, Cambridge, personal income tax



KIL Express Inc., Cumberland, commercial activity tax



M&D Heating & Cooling LLC, Byesville, commercial activity tax



Allen A. Miller Jr., Quaker City, sales tax



Party Time Carryout Inc., Cambridge, commercial activity tax



Drusilla K. Paulsen, Pleasant City, sales tax



Eric J. Perrin, Lore City, sales tax



Plus Sports Inc., Cambridge, commercial activity tax



Eddie G. Potts, Salesville, sales tax



Ramage Plastering Inc., Senecaville, commercial activity tax



Regan V. Rossiter, Cambridge, sales tax



Security Technology & Design, Cambridge, commercial activity tax



Semper Tires LLC, Senecaville, sales tax



Betsy E. Singh Anand, Cambridge, sales tax



Richard Stewart, Cambridge, commercial activity tax



Sudzzes Dry Cleaners and Laundromat LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



The PC Doc LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



Stacy Van Dyne, Cambridge, sales tax



Amber Wiley, Pleasant City, commercial activity tax



Wilson Bros. Molded Plastic Inc., Cambridge, commercial activity tax



2nd & Main Street Studio, Byesville, sales tax



Urie Byler, Quaker City, commercial activity tax



Tyler Joseph Carte, Pleasant City, sales tax



Competition Woodstock Works LLC, Quaker City, sales tax



Jeffrey L. Hamilton, Lore City, sales tax



David D. Hough, Cambridge, sales tax



Kenneth E. Johnson, Cambridge, commercial activity tax



Rolland G. Kerr, Buffalo, commercial activity tax



Debra A. Lucas, Cambridge, sales tax



Vernon W. Milhoan, Byesville, sales tax



Priority Auto Sales, Cambridge, sales tax



Scrub Paradise LLC, Cambridge, sales tax



Semper Tires LLC, Senecaville, sales tax



Kyle R. Sharp, Cumberland, commercial activity tax



Skyline Partners Inc., Cambridge, sales tax



Sheri L. VanDyne, Lore City, sales tax



David M. Vollmer, Derwent, sales tax



Judgment liens



Second Round Sub LLC, Austin, Texas, vs. Mary Hohman, Cambridge.



Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Christopher Davis, Cambridge.



Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Tia M. Theodosopoulos, Cambridge.



State of Ohio, Guernsey County Prosecutor, Cambridge, vs. Kathy M. Leach, Kimbolton.



Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tracy Brier, Salesville.



Crow Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Nancy A. Galbreath, Cambridge.



Credit Corp Solutions Iinc., Columbus, vs. Peter Byers, no address listed.



Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Layla M., Johnson, Byesville.



Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Troy A. Barlock, Cambridge.



Midland Funding DE LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Joseph P. Malinak, Quaker City.



Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Thomas Judd, Lore City.



Synchrony Bank, Independence, vs. Mary Craig, Cambridge.



Second Round LP, Columbus, vs. Jody Devoy, Piedmont.



Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jeff Voytko, no address listed.



American Express National Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. David Ables, Cambridge.



Other civil



Thomas A. Bates, Sherrodsville, and Linda K. Bates, Sherrodsville, vs. Mark Paolino, Freeport, and Ascent Resources-Utica LLC, Oklahoma City, Okla.



Dale L. Milligan, Cambridge; Ronald Belus (deceased); and Kelly Jones Milligan, Cambridge, vs. Donald Belus (deceased).



Miscellaneous



Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Sudzees Dry Cleaner and Laundromat LLC, Cambridge, and Peoples Bank NA, Marietta, garnishment.



State of Ohio UIFSA vs. Shawn Wright, Cambridge, and Jessica Smith, London, Ky., UIFSA-incoming.



Paula Edwards, Kimbolton, vs. Ryan Duff, Salem, W.Va., other tort.



Steven E. West, Lore City, vs. Brenda West, Lore City, and Jacob Allen Porter, Cambridge, other tort.



Noel Elizabeth Kelly, Bridgeport, vs. Ramona M. Robertson, Quaker City, other tort.



Tenia D. Kilpatrick, Pleasant City, vs. Elias Brothers Restaurants (dba Big Boy Restaurant), Mayfield Heights, and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus, workers compensation.



Michael J. Waltz, Cumberland, vs. JES Basement Systems Inc., Zanesville, and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, workers compensation.